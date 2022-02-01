CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.