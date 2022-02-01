ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $1.62

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $536,492.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.28 or 0.07161571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.03 or 1.00010585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053442 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,223,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

