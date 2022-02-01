Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $792.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $847.00 to $792.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $755.64.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $593.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

