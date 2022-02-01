Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

