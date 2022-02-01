Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on March 11th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TORO stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.55.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

