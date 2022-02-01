Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 1 8 8 0 2.41

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $64.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.91 $2.63 million $1.16 11.12 U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.42 $4.96 billion $4.98 11.68

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp 32.30% 16.20% 1.38%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

