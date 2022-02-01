Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. 2,274,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37. Chubb has a 52-week low of $148.27 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

