Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $118.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

