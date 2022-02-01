Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 44.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $65,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,993,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 419,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

