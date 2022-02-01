Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.18. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 3,597 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $7,148,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

