Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $89.44

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $85.57. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 17,294 shares changing hands.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

