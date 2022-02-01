Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,576,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,184,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

