Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

