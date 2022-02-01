Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,666. The company has a market cap of $839.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

