Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $3.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 2,632,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

