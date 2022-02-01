Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

