Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 250.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after buying an additional 14,281,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after buying an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

