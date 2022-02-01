Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 384.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

