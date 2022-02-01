Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after purchasing an additional 335,464 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

AMAT stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.