Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 329.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $585.88 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

