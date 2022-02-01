Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $146.18 and a one year high of $201.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

