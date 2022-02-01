Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

