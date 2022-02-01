ClinTex CTi 24 Hour Volume Hits $344,549.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $344,549.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00116142 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

