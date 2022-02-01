CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $494.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $494.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015146 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008688 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,090 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

