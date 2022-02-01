Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAAS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 357,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,255. The stock has a market cap of $340.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. Cloopen Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

