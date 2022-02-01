Coatue Management LLC Has $873.91 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 590,552 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $873,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $931.53 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $935.51 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,028.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

