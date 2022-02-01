Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Netflix worth $568,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $428.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

