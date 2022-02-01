Coatue Management LLC Sells 152,204 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coatue Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,204 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $356,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $974.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,280.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,417.90. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

