Coatue Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $16,621,892. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $433.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.78.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

