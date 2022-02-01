Coatue Management LLC Takes $17.58 Million Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

