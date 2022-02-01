Coatue Management LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,814,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 41.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

