Coatue Management LLC Trims Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Coatue Management LLC cut its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,867 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Anaplan worth $145,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $103,199,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

