Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Down 4%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $550.18 and last traded at $550.18. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

