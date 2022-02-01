Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CCEP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 1,378,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

