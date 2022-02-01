Coco Enterprises LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.40 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

