Coco Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.62. 48,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $375.06 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

