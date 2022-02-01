Coco Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 29,702 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 2.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 305,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

