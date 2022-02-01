Coco Enterprises LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 176,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,982,740. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

