Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

