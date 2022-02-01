Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLB stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

