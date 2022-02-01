Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

