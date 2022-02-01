Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGDDF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGDDF traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $180.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

