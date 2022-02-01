Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Bank and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.03 $71.50 million $8.78 4.16 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.36 $56.15 million $3.06 8.00

Northeast Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independent Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northeast Bank and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Northeast Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

