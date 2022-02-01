Comparing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 15.37% 297.62% 17.09%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Olaplex and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Colgate-Palmolive 1 9 3 0 2.15

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 59.01%. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $86.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Colgate-Palmolive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 50.15 $39.28 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.22 $2.70 billion $3.13 26.34

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

