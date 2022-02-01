Comparing UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 2.49 $419.70 million $0.30 25.54

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59%

Volatility and Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UDG Healthcare and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nippon Paint beats UDG Healthcare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

