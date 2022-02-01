Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMP opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

