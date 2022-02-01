Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

