Contrasting indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.21 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.93 $21.31 million $1.44 39.83

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% SMART Global 2.34% 46.53% 11.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.88%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $85.57, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SMART Global.

Summary

SMART Global beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

