CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 92,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CONX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. CONX has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

