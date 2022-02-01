Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Woodward comprises about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $193,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

